Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,667 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PG&E by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 92,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,305,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

