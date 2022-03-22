Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.20. 81,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

