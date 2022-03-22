Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 461,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,487. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

