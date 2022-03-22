Allworth Financial LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 196,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

