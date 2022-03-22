Allworth Financial LP Has $32.22 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.82% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $32,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

DFAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 257,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

