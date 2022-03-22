Allworth Financial LP Has $398.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,918 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $398,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,854. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

