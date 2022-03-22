Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,528. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

