Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 406.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,798 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 1,353,470 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

