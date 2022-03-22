Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,287 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,687. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

