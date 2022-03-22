Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,670.00 at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,722.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,688.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,801.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,996.09 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

