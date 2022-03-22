Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

MO stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

