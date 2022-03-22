ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.81. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

