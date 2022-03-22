America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATAX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 314,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.