American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Financial Survey

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 7.55% 2.32% 0.93% Digital Realty Trust 38.60% 10.11% 4.89%

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Assets Trust pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Assets Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Digital Realty Trust 0 5 7 1 2.69

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $375.83 million 5.85 $36.59 million $0.48 75.71 Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.79 $1.71 billion $5.92 23.17

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats American Assets Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

