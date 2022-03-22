American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE ACC opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.01 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

