American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 12,895 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after buying an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

