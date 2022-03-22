American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

NYSE:AXP opened at $189.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

