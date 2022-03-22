American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 132,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.