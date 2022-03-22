American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
