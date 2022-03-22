Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to report $50.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $50.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $229.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

AMPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amplitude by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

