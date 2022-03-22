Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $168.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.31 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 113,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,827. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

