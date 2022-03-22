Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 205,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,067. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

