Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Interface also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TILE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at about $39,138,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $7,801,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 127,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,184. The company has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Interface has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

