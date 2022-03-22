Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post $92.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.20 million and the lowest is $91.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

