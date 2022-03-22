Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $967.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

