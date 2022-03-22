Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.