Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.26. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
