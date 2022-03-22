Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.26. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.