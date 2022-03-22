Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $195.50

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $189.09. 3,149,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.