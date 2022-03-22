Analysts Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) PT at GBX 453.33

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.97).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ASCL stock opened at GBX 343.80 ($4.53) on Friday. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 297.80 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 388.93.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

