Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Price Target at $205.60

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 1,030,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

