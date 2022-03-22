Analysts Set Expectations for Guess?, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GES. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GES opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Guess? has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

