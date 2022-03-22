Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $30.25

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

