Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) PT at $24.63

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.