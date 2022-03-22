Analysts Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target at $5.98

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $2.42 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $479.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and have sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

