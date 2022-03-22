Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $65.60

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.52. 355,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

