Analyzing Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tenneco alerts:

71.8% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenneco and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 0 4 0 0 2.00 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tenneco currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco 0.19% 59.64% 1.40% Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenneco and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.08 $35.00 million $0.42 43.38 Holley $692.85 million 2.36 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Tenneco beats Holley on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers. The Powertrain segment focuses on original equipment powertrain products for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial applications. The Ride Performance segment sells ride performance solutions and systems to a global original equipment customer base, including noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials, advanced suspension technologies, ride control, and braking. The Motorparts segment consists of broad portfolio of brand-name products in the global vehicle aftermarket within seven product categories including shocks and struts, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emissions, and maintenance. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.