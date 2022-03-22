Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.06 $41.00 million $1.44 73.11 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visteon and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Cepton 0 0 2 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 446.67%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

