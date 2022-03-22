Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

