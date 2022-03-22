Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $64.60 on Monday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.