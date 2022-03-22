Antiample 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (XAMP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00107419 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

