Antofagasta (ANTO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,145 ($15.07).

2/8/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ANTO traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,755 ($23.10). 508,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,072. The company has a market cap of £17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. Antofagasta plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,444.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

