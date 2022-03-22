Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $$48.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. Aperam has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 13.54%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.