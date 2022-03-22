Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 1,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 406,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP lifted its stake in Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

