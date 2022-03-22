Archaea Energy Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFG. Citigroup cut their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of LFG opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

