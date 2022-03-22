ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) versus UGI (NYSE:UGI) Financial Analysis

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and UGI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 UGI 0 3 0 0 2.00

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.67%. UGI has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than UGI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and UGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A UGI $7.45 billion 0.99 $1.47 billion $5.01 7.03

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16% UGI 13.03% 11.55% 3.67%

Summary

UGI beats ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI International segment conducts a liquefied petroleum gas distribution business in the United Kingdom and central, northern, and eastern Europe. The Midstream and Marketing segment refers to the businesses of Energy Services, LLC and its subsidiaries, and the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and electrical contracting businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The UGI Utilities segment involves the natural gas distribution utility business directly and through its wholly owned subsidiaries, UGI Penn Natural Gas, Inc. and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc. The company was founded on June 1, 1982 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.