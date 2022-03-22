Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$588,771. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737 in the last three months.

ATZ opened at C$48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$28.70 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$453.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$363.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

