Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.41% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

