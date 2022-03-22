Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after buying an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.