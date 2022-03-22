Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report $6.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the lowest is $4.39 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $50.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $65.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.97 million to $297.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.58. 327,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.92. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.