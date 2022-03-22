Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $18.20 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.36.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

